Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Isabella

HIGHWAY: US-127

CLOSEST CITY: Rosebush Mt. Pleasant

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface more than 9 miles of shoulders along US-127 between River Road and Coleman Road in Isabella County.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will provide a smoother roadway surface and extend the life of the roadway.