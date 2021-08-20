US-127 lane closure from Liberty Road to Ayers Road in Jackson County beginning Tuesday for resurfacing

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Jackson

HIGHWAYS: US-127 Liberty Road Ayers Road

CLOSEST CITY: Jackson

ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close one lane of US-127 from Liberty Road to Ayers Road for resurfacing in Jackson.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a traffic signal during daytime hours. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will result in a smoother, safer driving surface. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.