M-78 culvert and pavement work in Eaton County begins Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Eaton

HIGHWAY: M-78

CLOSEST CITIES: Bellevue Charlotte Olivet

START DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov.1, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close a single lane of traffic on M-78 in Eaton County to perform culvert replacement, pavement resurfacing, pavement markings.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a traffic signal. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide better drainage and a smoother driving surface, along with fresh pavement markings that will be easier to see. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.