M-78 culvert and pavement work in Eaton County begins Monday
COUNTY: Eaton
HIGHWAY: M-78
CLOSEST CITIES: Bellevue Charlotte Olivet
START DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov.1, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close a single lane of traffic on M-78 in Eaton County to perform culvert replacement, pavement resurfacing, pavement markings.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a traffic signal. An alternate route is advised.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide better drainage and a smoother driving surface, along with fresh pavement markings that will be easier to see. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.