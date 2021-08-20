US-223 lane closure from M-52 to Ogden Highway in Lenawee County beginning Tuesday for resurfacing
COUNTY: Lenawee
HIGHWAYS: US-223 M-52 Ogden Highway
CLOSEST CITY: Adrian
ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close one lane of US-223 from M-52 to Ogden Highway for resurfacing in Adrian.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a traffic signal during daytime hours. An alternate route is advised.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will result in a smoother, safer driving surface. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.