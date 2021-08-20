Submit Release
US-223 lane closure from M-52 to Ogden Highway in Lenawee County beginning Tuesday for resurfacing

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Lenawee

HIGHWAYS:                                    US-223 M-52 Ogden Highway

CLOSEST CITY:    Adrian

ESTIMATED START DATE:             7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close one lane of US-223 from M-52 to Ogden Highway for resurfacing in Adrian.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a traffic signal during daytime hours. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will result in a smoother, safer driving surface. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.  

