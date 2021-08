Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Gladwin

HIGHWAY: M-30

CLOSEST CITY: Gladwin

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will replace two culverts on M-30 between Howard Road and Sun Oil Road in Hay Township.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require detouring traffic via Howard Road, Hockaday Road, and M-61.

SAFETY BENEFIT: This work will replace aging culverts, ensuring proper drainage near the roadway.