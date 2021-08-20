Submit Release
TxDPS Offers Free Texas Identification Cards & Driver Licenses for Disabled Veterans

TxDPS Offers Free Texas Identification Cards & Driver Licenses for Disabled Veterans

by: Rep. White, James
08/20/2021

(Austin, TX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety currently offers disabled veterans the ability to obtain either a Texas identification card or driver license free of charge. Veterans who qualify must meet four requirements: • be honorably discharged; • have a service-related disability of at least 60 percent; • receive compensation form the United States due to the disability; and, • not be subject to sex offender registration requirements.

This program is limited to non-commercial driver licenses and therefore cannot be used to obtain a commercial driver license (CDL). Additionally, veterans can apply to have either a Veteran or Disabled Veteran designation printed on the face of their driver license or identification card. More information about the programs can be found at: bit.ly/3a0h6cs.

"As a fellow veteran, I encourage our former servicemen to take advantage of the fee waiver that allows for DPS to provide licenses and identification cards free of charge," said State Representative James White. "This is incredibly important as many Texans are still needing to renew their licenses due to DPS office closures during the pandemic. This waiver is a small relief to many veterans who were affected financially."

Please do not hesitate to contact Saul Mendoza, Chief of Staff, with questions regarding this release at 512-463-0490 or 409-283-3700.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room 4N.5

P.O. Box 2910,

Austin, TX 78768

512-463-0490

512-463-9059 Fax

P.O. Box 395,

Woodville, TX 75979

205 N. Charlton Street

Woodville, Texas 75979

(409) 283-3700

(409) 283-3702 Fax

