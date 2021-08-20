State Auditor's E-Update - 8/20/2021

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

Even though the state of emergency is over, the data on COVID-19 statistics is still out there. As we learn more about the different variants of COVID-19, I have found the COVID-19 weekly report to be an immense help as I communicate information to our staff. If you really want to get the sense of where we're at, by the numbers, follow this link.

On that note, we know that the fastest way to get ourselves out of this pandemic and back to "normal" is through vaccination. The vaccination effort has been strong in Minnesota but there's always more that can be done. If you know anyone who remains on the fence about getting vaccinated, please remind them that becoming vaccinated not only protects them but their loved ones and community members, particularly those who are immune compromised. The vaccine connector remains the best place to find appointments.

I am truly grateful to each and every one of you who have stepped up to lead in your community. Defeating the pandemic will take all of us but I'm confident that we will see the end of this soon. Have a safe weekend!

This week State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2020 Asset Forfeiture Report. Auditor Blaha announced that 298 law enforcement agencies reported a total of 5,785 completed forfeitures, down from 7,708 completed forfeitures in 2019. In 2020, vehicles accounted for 61 percent of property seized, followed by cash at 21 percent, firearms at 15 percent, and other property at two percent.

The complete report is available here.

The press release is available here.

The investment reporting form for OPEB trusts has been released and is available for completion through the State Auditor’s Form Entry System (SAFES). An e-mail containing SAFES login information and instructions for accessing and completing the reporting form has been sent to each trust administrator. If you have any questions regarding the reporting requirement, or if you did not receive an e-mail with your login information, please contact us at OPEB@osa.state.mn.us.

Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB) include all benefits, other than pensions, promised to retirees. Minnesota law permits local government entities to create trusts to set aside money to pay future OPEB obligations. Administrators for these trusts are to annually report and certify certain investment information by October 25 to the Office of the State Auditor.

If a TIF district had excess increment calculated for 2020 it must be used for allowable purposes or returned to the county auditor by September 30th. For more information, please see our article, Excess Increment Deadline Reminder.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

When cash is involved, public entities need to take extra precautions to prevent fraud. One situation where cash is prevalent is when tickets are sold, for example, at a school event or for a public swimming pool. Ticket sales present an opportunity for “skimming,” the taking of cash before it is recorded on the entity’s books.

Using pre-numbered tickets is one method to guard against skimming. When the sale of tickets is reported, the person responsible for the ticket sales should turn in the corresponding amount of cash and the correct number of unsold tickets, and obtain a receipt for what they've turned in.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website here.