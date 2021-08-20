Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Florida Elections Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Nicholas Primrose, Marva Preston and Carlos Lopez-Cantera to the Florida Elections Commission, designating Primrose as Chair.

Nicholas Primrose

Primrose, of Fleming Island, is the Chief of Regulatory Compliance for the Jacksonville Port Authority. Previously, he was a Deputy General Counsel in the Executive Office of the Governor and General Counsel to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Primrose earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Lake Forest College, master of public administration from DePaul University and his juris doctorate from Barry University.

Marva Preston

Preston, of Crawfordville, is a retired Detective from the Miami Police Department, serving for 27 years. She also served as an investigator in the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Unit. Preston is the Director of Grace Embraced Outreach Ministry, a Team Leader on the Wakulla Wellness Task Force, Secretary of the Wakulla Senior Citizen Council and Secretary of the Crawfordville Lions Club. She earned her law enforcement degree from Miami Dade College and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Florida International University.

Carlos Lopez-Cantera

Lopez-Cantera, of Miami, is President of Pan American Consulting and the 19th Lieutenant Governor of Florida. He is a former Majority Leader in the Florida House of Representatives, a former Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser and has served on the Board of Governors of Citizen’s Property Insurance. Lopez-Cantera earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###