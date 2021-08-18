2021-08-18 12:20:29.037 Mother and Sons Split $313,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2021-08-18 12:20:29.037

Janice Fosse-Ware was shopping at her local Schnucks Market, 1020 Loughborough Ave. in St. Louis, when she decided to purchase a Show Me Cash ticket from a Missouri Lottery vending machine.

Fosse-Ware has played her “lucky” numbers for years and on July 28, she won a $313,000 Show Me Cash jackpot by matching all five numbers drawn: 6, 8, 10, 13 and 16.

She planned to share the prize and wanted to surprise her sons, Bret Ware and Jason Ware, but she wasn’t able to contain her excitement.

“I asked them, ‘Do you want to hear something? I think that I just won!’” she recalled. “He asked if I was kidding and I said, ‘No, I’m not kidding.’”

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. So far, in 2021, players have won more than $5.1 million in Show Me Cash jackpot prizes, with an average prize of more than $146,000.

In FY20, players in St. Louis City – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $53.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.