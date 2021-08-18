Submit Release
News Search

There were 442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,807 in the last 365 days.

2021-08-18 12:20:29.037 Mother and Sons Split $313,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2021-08-18 12:20:29.037

Story Photo

Janice Fosse-Ware was shopping at her local Schnucks Market, 1020 Loughborough Ave. in St. Louis, when she decided to purchase a Show Me Cash ticket from a Missouri Lottery vending machine.

Fosse-Ware has played her “lucky” numbers for years and on July 28, she won a $313,000 Show Me Cash jackpot by matching all five numbers drawn: 6, 8, 10, 13 and 16.

She planned to share the prize and wanted to surprise her sons, Bret Ware and Jason Ware, but she wasn’t able to contain her excitement. 

“I asked them, ‘Do you want to hear something? I think that I just won!’” she recalled. “He asked if I was kidding and I said, ‘No, I’m not kidding.’” 

Show Me Cash  is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. So far, in 2021, players have won more than $5.1 million in Show Me Cash jackpot prizes, with an average prize of more than $146,000.

In FY20, players in St. Louis City – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $53.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2021-08-18 12:20:29.037 Mother and Sons Split $313,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.