Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,809 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Sues San Anto­nio ISD and Super­in­ten­dent Pedro Mar­tinez for Employ­ee Vac­cine Mandate

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a complaint asking for a temporary restraining order against San Antonio ISD after it refused to follow Executive Order GA-38. GA-38 prohibits governmental entities and officials from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. It has the force and effect of state law and preempts local rules and regulations.

“Executive Order GA-38 clearly states that government entities in Texas cannot impose mandates for vaccines with only an emergency use authorization,” Attorney General Paxton said. “The Texas Legislature gave the Governor the authority to create and enforce executive orders during a statewide emergency – not a hodgepodge of county judges, city mayors or superintendents. If other governmental entities continue to blatantly disregard state law, I will sue every single one of them.”

 

Read the complaint here.

You just read:

Pax­ton Sues San Anto­nio ISD and Super­in­ten­dent Pedro Mar­tinez for Employ­ee Vac­cine Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.