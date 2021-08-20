Delays Expected at Fishing Creek Bridge Next Week

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated motorists today on a bridge replacement project along Route 477 in Clinton County. The bridge spans Fishing Creek in Loganton Borough. Replacing it allows PennDOT to remove the structure from Clinton County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

PennDOT urges motorists to anticipate delays and consider alternate routes to avoid this work zone the week of August 23. The contractor plans to complete approach paving, shoulder work and guide rail installation, which will require flaggers in the roadway to provide traffic control while drivers take turns crossing the bridge via the open lane. The contractor will begin flagging at 7:00 AM Monday, August 23, and continue until approximately 5:00 PM Thursday, August 26.

Upon completion, the contractor will reactivate the temporary signals that have provided traffic control to this point and begin work on the opposite lane.

The bridge was built in 1938, is 50-feet long carries an average of more than 950 vehicles daily.

The overall project includes replacing the existing bridge, installing guide rail, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects to complete the project in mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Rylind Construction Company of Mount Wolf, PA, is the contractor on this $1.6 million project. PennDOT reminds drivers to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

