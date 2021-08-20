DOE Data Training 8/24: Submitting Homeless Student Data

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team will be holding a training session on August 24th at 10am to discuss how School Administrative Units (SAUs) and private schools should be submitting Homeless Student data to the state.

The target audience for this training includes both data coordinators and McKinney-Vento Liaisons.

We will have Maine DOE Migrant Education Specialist Amelia Lyons on hand to answer any specific Homeless Student data questions.

Please follow the “Join Live” link below at the time of the training to join us.

Join the 8/24/21 Training Live here

For questions, please contact Maine DOE Helpdesk at medms.helpdesk@maine.gov