Cloud Equity Group Completes Acquisition of Information Systems Division

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading lower-middle-market private equity firm Cloud Equity Group (“Cloud Equity Group”) announced today that private equity funds managed by the firm have acquired Information Systems Division (“ISD”), a New York-based managed service provider. The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Information Systems Division was founded in 1989 by Ronald F. Ranc II and Roxana Hurlburt. Over the past 32 years, ISD has developed many long-term strategic partnerships with customers, sub-contractors, and vendors, throughout upstate New York. The firm has achieved deep-rooted success by forming customer-centric relationships and cultivating an exceptional culture for its employees.

“We are very excited to be joining forces with Cloud Equity Group,” said Ronald F. Ranc II, CEO of ISD. “We believe Cloud Equity Group’s expertise and strategic insight will take ISD to the next level of growth and technical excellence.”

Gary Li, a Senior Analyst at Cloud Equity Group, said “ISD is led by an experienced management team that has accelerated the business’ growth trajectory over recent years. We are thrilled to partner with them to support the company’s next phase of innovation and growth.”

Cloud Equity Group brings global expertise in managed service providers, and this investment marks its second managed service provider acquisition in upstate New York this quarter. The acquisition of Information Systems Division represents an opportunity to strengthen Cloud Equity Group’s presence in the Northeast and offers significant potential to expand relationships with key customers within other markets.

“Our team is thrilled to partner with ISD on our expansion in the upstate New York market. ISD adds meaningful scale and resources to help accelerate our platform.” Said Cloud Equity Group Managing Partner, Sean Frank. “Ronald and Roxana have built a tremendous company with a strong culture, experienced technicians, and a devoted commitment to customers. We are confident that we can build on these efforts as we work together to drive growth into the future.”

About Cloud Equity Group

Cloud Equity Group is a strategically positioned investment management firm capitalizing on the rapidly expanding industries of web hosting and cloud-based infrastructure. The company’s primary focus is leveraging investor capital in the acquisition of private lower middle market companies that possess high levels of unlevered free cash flow and/or significant opportunity for exponential growth.

About Information Systems Division

For over 20 years, Information Systems Division has served as an award-winning technology consulting firm servicing businesses across the United States. The company is distinguished by its commitment to providing unparalleled support for your computer and networking needs.