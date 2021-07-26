Cloud Equity Group Acquires Digital-VM

Cloud Equity Group

Latest Cloud and Virtual Private Server provider acquisition adds new geographic locations to existing portfolio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funds managed by affiliates of Cloud Equity Group (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Cloud Equity Group”), a leading alternative investment manager, today announced the acquisition of Digital-VM, a Cloud and Virtual Private Server provider with specialty international locations including Asia, United Arab Emirates, and South America.

Cloud Equity Group, a New York-based investment firm with more than $100 million of assets under management, has substantial expertise investing in Cloud and Virtual Private Server provider businesses. The firm currently owns several substantially similar businesses offering similar hosting solutions in different geographical locations. Digital-VM will continue to operate as a standalone company in Cloud Equity Group’s portfolio.

“We are excited to be joining forces with Cloud Equity Group,” said Silviu Popovici, Owner of Digital-VM. “With Cloud Equity Group’s sector expertise and strategic insight, Digital-VM will be positioned to accelerate its growth for the long-term success of the company.”

“We are excited to have completed our investment in Digital-VM and begin working with Silviu and his team on this next chapter of growth and development,” said Sean Frank, Managing Partner at Cloud Equity Group. “Market fundamentals remain strong and we see tremendous opportunity to enhance and grow the platform through accelerated investments in technology, the associate experience, and new client engagement models.”

About Cloud Equity Group

Cloud Equity Group is a strategically positioned investment management firm capitalizing on the rapidly expanding industries of web hosting and cloud-based infrastructure. The company’s primary focus is leveraging investor capital in the acquisition of private lower middle market companies that possess high levels of unlevered free cash flow and/or significant opportunity for exponential growth.

About Digital-VM

Digital-VM was founded in late 2018 with a focus on providing fast and reliable Cloud/VPS infrastructure worldwide. The firm specializes in “exotic” locations including Asia, United Arab Emirates, and South America. The company’s mission is to deliver 100% uptime with the fastest speeds available within each of its locations.