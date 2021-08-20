Buckaroo Brew Now Shipping Holiday Seasonal Roasted Coffee
Start Enjoying the Spirit of Holiday Coffee Now!PALM DESERT, CA, US, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckaroo Brew announces the release of two new holiday seasonal blends: Pumpkin Spice Cowboy Style and Candy Cane Cowboy. They are available in 12 oz. bags and available in Espresso, Drip, Coarse and Whole Beans. These coffee blends have all-natural flavoring. Other flavored coffees use sub-standard coffee and then use flavoring to cover the bitterness of the coffee bean. Not at Buckaroo Brew. The best coffee beans are first roasted to order and mixed with the natural flavoring by hand. Then quickly packaged and sealed for freshness. These blends are great for serving hot or cold. Perfect for Iced Coffee or Iced Latte. You can add whipped cream. Or top with your favorite toppings. You can also mix with Buckaroo Brews other flavored blends such as Gotta Lotta Mocha or Mexican Chocolate Mi Amigo.”
Why Buckaroo Brew?
The word Buckaroo is derived from the Spanish word “vaquero” meaning cowboy. A Buckaroo is a cowboy from the Great Basin County of northern Nevada, southern Idaho, northeast California, and southwestern Oregon. Coffee was served as water with every single meal for American cowboys. There would always be a pot boiling on the fire because that is how they liked their coffee served — piping hot. Every supply of coffee was treated as bars of gold, and it was cherished and praised. Buckaroo Brew is continuing the tradition of exceptional coffee.
Customers give Buckaroo Brew coffee top reviews. One customer stated “this is the best coffee ever! I’m completely addicted and not sharing this coffee with anyone else!” Another customer said, “I know what I like when it comes to flavor, and this coffee is delicious!”
“These flavors are a great addition to our current offerings. People, enjoy coffee with some additional flavor especially during the holidays” said Mark Edmead, founder of Buckaroo Brew. He added, “these seasonal blends are quickly becoming a holiday favorite.” While not quite the holiday season, you can order these great blends today. They make great gifts too.”
About Buckaroo Brew
Established in September 2020, Buckaroo Coffee is a specialty coffee company providing organic and small-batch roasted coffee. The company aims to offer our customers a variety of the best coffee and coffee-related products. Free shipping anywhere in the U.S. If you would like more information, contact Mark Edmead at mark@buckaroobrew.com or visit http://www.buckaroobrew.com
