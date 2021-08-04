Buckaroo Brew Now Shipping K-Style Pods Organic Roasted Coffee
Buckaroo Brew now offering their great coffee in K-Style Pods. Enjoy great coffee with single-serving convenience.PALM DESERT, CA, US, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckaroo Brew announces the availability of their special coffee in new K-Style Pods. The 4 blends are: Float A Cold Blend, Breakfast Blend, Six-Shooter Skink, and Peru Decaf. Each package comes with 12 single-serve cups providing total convenience without compromising taste. K-style Pods are very simple to use. It is virtually impossible to make a bad cup of coffee with a K-Style Pods. K-Style Pods brew a quick, delicious cup of coffee with no need to measure coffee from a bag and make a mess. Just pour in water, place the K-Style Pod in, and put your mug under. It brews right to your mug.
Why Buckaroo Brew?
The word Buckaroo is derived from the Spanish word “vaquero” meaning cowboy. A Buckaroo is a cowboy from the Great Basin County of northern Nevada, southern Idaho, northeast California, and southwestern Oregon. Coffee was served as water with every single meal for American cowboys. There would always be a pot boiling on the fire because that is how they liked their coffee served — piping hot. Every supply of coffee was treated as bars of gold, and it was cherished and praised by them.
“K-Style Pods brew the perfect cup every time,” said Mark Edmead, founder of Buckaroo Brew. He added “K-Stye Pods are a convenient way to enjoy a great cup of coffee. A portion of our proceeds will be donated to organizations dedicated to the care and support of our equine population.”
About Buckaroo Brew
Established in September 2020, Buckaroo Coffee is a specialty coffee company providing organic and small-batch roasted coffee. The company aims to offer our customers a variety of the best coffee and coffee-related products. Free shipping anywhere in the U.S. If you would like more information, contact Mark Edmead at mark@buckaroobrew.com or visit http://www.buckaroobrew.com
Mark T Edmead
Buckaroo Brew
+1 760-489-2721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook