Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Aug. 20, 2021

New Laws Take Effect Aug. 28

The new laws passed by the General Assembly during the 2021 legislative session and signed by the governor will go into effect on Aug. 28. The Legislature will convene its annual veto session on Sept. 15 to decide the fate of the bills vetoed by the governor.

Public Weighs in on Funding for Abortion Providers during Committee Hearing

On Aug. 4, the Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection conducted its second hearing to allow public input on the state’s funding of family planning centers affiliated with abortion providers. Nearly 40 citizens and organizations testified and fielded questions from committee members during the four-hour hearing. After the investigative hearings are completed, the committee will submit a final report of its findings to the Senate before the end of the year.

Need Help with Housing or Utilities?

Click the here to apply for rent and utility assistance, locate housing and find other resources. You may also call 833-541-1599 or email mo.safhr@mhdc.com. If you need promotional materials to share, please contact me.

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

I loved the back-to-school commercial Staples released several years ago that shows a father skipping through the aisles happily loading school supplies into a shopping cart with his somber, frowning children lagging behind him. For parents, sending kids back to school is a relief, but this transition time can be challenging for some children. Check out these helpful resources as we enter the most wonderful time of the year.

Cyber Symposium on Election Security

After attending a seminar last week on the topic of election security, I was honored to share the information I learned with Missouri’s secretary of state. It’s critical to the success of our state that we continue to have faith in our elections. I’ll keep you posted!

Updates from the Small Business Administration

On Aug. 26, the Small Business Administration (SBA) will host an online panel of rural business owners who will share how they put federal economic aid to use during the pandemic. Rural entrepreneurs will also learn what resources are available from the SBA and USDA to help them stay competitive in the marketplace, grow their business and recover from disasters. The event is from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., and registration is required.

Business owners who borrowed Paycheck Protection Program loans may now apply for forgiveness through the SBA portal.

An On-site Vaccination Clinic Toolkit is now available to help communities, employers and other organizations host a vaccination clinic. Small businesses who allow employees to get vaccinated may receive a tax credit.

Are You the One?

Honoring our Parks on Founders Day

On Aug. 25, our nation will celebrate the 105th anniversary of National Park Service Founders Day. Our community’s park, the George Washington Carver National Monument, will mark the occasion with its annual Storytelling Day on Aug. 21, and the event will feature portrayals of Harry S. Truman and Ida B. Wells. To learn more about the park’s namesake, please read my column, Southwest Missouri’s Son of Science.