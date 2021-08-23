C.A. Short Company Named a Top Recognition Service Provider by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen

SHELBY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C.A. Short Company, an industry leading employee recognition company, has been recognized by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings List as a top service provider in Employee Recognition.

“For more than 80 years, our vision has been to lead organizations to inspire and develop all-in employees that transform their world and work,” said Jeff Ross, CEO & CFO. “We believe that anyone can provide a system that delivers awards, but C.A. Short Company also provides the expertise in employee recognition and engagement.”

Ranking on the 2021 Baker’s Dozen is considered the industry’s gold standard for recognition services. The Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating is an independent analysis of feedback collected from more than 400 verified recognition customers and buyers. Ratings are based solely on customer satisfaction and are determined across three subcategories: breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service.

“Being recognized as the Gold Standard of recognition providers for our services and support has been 80+ years in the making. We provide our client partners with the best service in the industry and our creative team of certified recognition experts assist with creation and design of strong, solid performing programs. It is a great pleasure to be recognized for our efforts and to showcase those strengths with the public and those who might not yet know who C.A. Short Company is.” – R. Scott Russell, VP Engagement Strategies

About C.A. Short Company

C.A. Short’s employee recognition programs, service anniversary awards, and safety incentive programs are designed to help companies reduce employee turnover and absenteeism, and increase employee engagement, productivity, and safety performance. Our People Are Everything™ employee engagement platform consolidates various recognition programs into one easy-to administrate, flexible, and cost-effective platform. Creating a culture of engagement, recognition, and communication for your organization.