AssurX Announces Migration to Switch for Cloud Services to Support EQMS and Compliance Platforms

Powerful Private Cloud Delivers Enterprise Performance and Security

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssurX, Inc. (AssurX), a leader in quality management and regulatory compliance software, announced a relocation of its cloud infrastructure to Switch , the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation.The AssurX Cloud provides the same functionality and features as AssurX’s quality and compliance management solutions in an enterprise-grade cloud environment. “The AssurX Cloud continues to evolve as it has for over 20 years,” explained Randy Rose, Director of IT Operations at AssurX. “Switch has enabled AssurX to host the systems in a Tier 5 data center that surpasses our expectations for performance and security, all powered by 100% renewable energy, which is a huge plus.”The AssurX Cloud gives enterprise quality management system (EQMS) and Energy Compliance System (ECOS) customers peace of mind with standards including military-grade protocols for physical security, a fully monitored Security Operations Center (SOC), multiple internet carriers, and 2N+1 backup redundancy for system availability.“The AssurX Cloud provides a secure and controlled private multi-tenant environment with the option for customers to deploy a dedicated environment based on their needs,” explained Rose. “These benefits are valuable for us in terms of our ability to control workloads predictably, seamlessly customize our requirements, and best support our customers in regulated industries. Switch provides AssurX with top-tier expertise that is unmatched.”“The Covid-19 pandemic has created a massive shift to the cloud, and we are on-boarding more cloud users than ever before,” said Tamar June, President, and CEO of AssurX. “With Switch as our host and our ability to fortify our cloud with enterprise-grade hardware and software, AssurX customers can be assured of superior availability, security, and performance.”ABOUT ASSURX INC.With decades of expertise built into our quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Software Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and understanding of users’ needs produce a unique system that easily adapts as a customer’s business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit www.assurx.com