Line Painting will Continue Next Week on Multiple Routes in Northumberland and Snyder Counties

Montoursville, PA – A line painting project will continue next week on multiple routes in Northumberland and Snyder Counties.

On Monday, August 23 through Friday, August 27, the contractor, Alpha Space Control, Company, Inc., will perform line panting at the following locations.

Northumberland County • Interstate 180 between the Interstate 80 interchange to the Lycoming County line. • Route 147 between the Interstate 80 interchange to the Route 45 interchange (Montandon Exit).

Snyder County • Route 11 between the Juniata County line to the Union County line.

There will be single lane closures with rolling traffic patterns. Motorists should be alert, slow down, avoid areas behind the line painting truck, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Alpha Space Control Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $494,000 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

