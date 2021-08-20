Bustleton Avenue Overnight Lane Closure for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A lane closure is scheduled on Bustleton Avenue between Grant Avenue and Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia on Monday, August 23, through Friday, August 27, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for milling operations as part of a project to mill and resurface 28 miles of state highways in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

James J. Anderson Construction Company, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on this $10.9 million state funded resurfacing project to repair and resurface 11 state roadways in Philadelphia. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #