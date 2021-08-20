Kettle Creek Road in Clinton County to Close Next Week

Renovo, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a start date for paving along Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) in Clinton County. This paving is part of a $2.9 million project to improve 11 miles of roadway in Clinton and Centre counties.

The work zone, which starts in Noyes Township about 4 miles northwest of Route 120 and stretches north for about four miles in Leidy Township, will close to thru traffic Tuesday, August 24. A detour using Route 144 and Route 120 will be in place while paving operations are ongoing. The contractor will lift the closure at the close of each workday.

The contractor expects to complete these paving operations by Friday, August 27. PennDOT anticipates project completion by mid-September and will issue updates as needed. PennDOT also urges motorists to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Other roads that saw work under this contract include:

• Route 64 between Zion to Hublersburg in Centre County

• Route 350 between Wolf Run to Sandy Ridge in Centre County

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

