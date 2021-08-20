Submit Release
Route 8 in Oil City, Venango County to be Closed

​A section of Route 8 (North Seneca Street) in the City of Oil City, Venango County will be closed to through traffic from August 30 to September 3, 2021 for railroad track repairs. 

Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, LLC. will be making repairs to the railroad crossing near the intersection of Route 8 and Union Street. 

A detour will be posted using Route 428 and Route 417. 

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

