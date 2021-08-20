Box Culvert Delivery Rescheduled Due to Tropical Storm Fred

Ridgway, PA – Flooding and road closures resulting from Tropical Storm Fred’s passage through the region Wednesday made it necessary for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to reschedule the delivery of several pre-cast sections of a box culvert destined for Elk County. The new delivery date is Thursday, August 27.

PennDOT reminds motorists of the potential for delays in the region as the contractor unloads the sections upon their arrival at the job site along Route 949 in Spring Creek Township.

• Four sections will travel through Ridgway, affecting Route 219 northbound, Route 948 northbound (Main Street), and Route 949 southbound. Drivers should expect short delays along these routes.

• Ten sections will travel via Route 28 in Jefferson County, Route 1027 (Egypt Road) in Jefferson County, Route 4005 (Richardsville Road) in Jefferson County, and Route 949 northbound in Jefferson and Elk counties. Drivers should expect significant travel delays along these routes.

The new box culvert replaces an existing steel arch bridge approximately six miles southwest of Portland Mills. Spanning Maxwell Run, the bridge carries an average of 340 vehicles each day. Replacement will improve the condition rating of the bridge from poor to good. Project work began in mid-June. Currently, temporary traffic signals enforce an alternating traffic pattern across a one-lane, temporary road.

Overall work includes demolishing the current structure, installing the new box culvert, approach paving, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT anticipates project completion in late October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Horizon Construction Group, Inc. of Sandy Lake, PA, is the contractor for this $1.1 million project.

PennDOT urges drivers to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

