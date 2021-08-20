Contact:

Nate Formalarie, Communications Director Agency of Commerce and Community Development nate.formalarie@vermont.gov

Latest Worker Relocation Grant Program is Now Accepting Applications

Montpelier, Vt. - The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has officially launched a new relocation program that offers reimbursement grants, up to $7,500, to workers across the country who move to Vermont after July 1, 2021. The application portal opened today, and the program will be overseen by the Vermont Department of Economic Development.

This new program builds upon Vermont’s previous successful recruitment initiatives and aims to attract new residents to the state, grow the workforce, and support employers facing workforce challenges due to low unemployment or finding qualified candidates.

“As we work to strengthen Vermont’s workforce and economy, I appreciate the Legislature’s continued work and partnership, aimed at attracting more people to live and work in Vermont,” said ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle.

During the 2018 legislative session, the Vermont Legislature created and passed S.94 which, in part, created the remote worker grant program that encouraged workers who were able to relocate to make the move to Vermont while bringing their current job with them.

During the 2019 legislative session, the Legislature and Governor worked together to pass Act 80, which created the new worker relocation grant program, aimed at those moving to the state and taking a job here. Together, these two programs awarded over 300 grants to newly settled Vermonters in communities across the state.

This latest iteration of the program will be available to those who relocate to Vermont, on or after July 1, 2021, and fill a qualifying position with a Vermont employer. Remote worker grants will be available to those who relocate to Vermont, on or after February 1, 2022 and work remotely from within Vermont for an out-of-state employer.

“This program will attract workers from out of state to fill vacancies with Vermont employers who are dealing with critical workforce shortages and focus on those sectors most severely impacted by the pandemic,” said Department of economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein.

The qualifying occupations targeted by this new program are those with an acute need and projected to have the most openings in the near term, including cooks and servers, childcare workers, registered nurses, construction laborers, delivery drivers, elementary school teachers and retail salespeople.

Similar to previous programs, this program requires applicants to relocate to Vermont before being considered for a grant. Those interested in receiving a grant must submit a complete application including proof of residency and documentation of eligible expenses. Grants will be awarded to those newly relocated workers who submit complete applications on a first come, first served basis.

For more information about the program and how to apply visit the Think Vermont or Vermont ACCD webpages.

