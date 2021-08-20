Kueen Debut Hot New Single Titled ‘Apply Pressure’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hailing from The Midwest, A Columbus Ohio native. Kueen Sets the tone with her poetic approach to hip-hop/Rap. She is building her Kueendom’ of her fans that will connect to her music which is inspired by her Pain, Passion and Purpose. She tells her story of whom she is and aspires to be through the recording booth. The inspiration behind Rap for Kueen was through poetry in her high school years.
Poetry and the art of writing gave her confidence to turn that into Music. Her Poetry and Rap experience is the catalyst to creating a shared literary ideal that gives voice to the Black and brown experience. By the time she reached high school, and well before she published a single line, hip-hop had gifted her a rich cultural inheritance. She is arguably one of the most lyrically complex and creative
unsigned female rappers today.
About
Kueen’s extraordinary talents are on display when performing live, she has an electric energy that connects to her fans through her music, Kueen’s Word play, Versatility, Punch lines is what captures the attention of her fanbase. Her Main Influences that inspired her were Nicki Minaj, Lauren Hill, Tupac Shakur, Meek Mill, Drake, and other Creative Writers. With Her distinctive Sound she has plans to take the World by Storm. Kueen has released three EPs revered by her fans, Green Light, Closer to my Dreams ft. BossMoney, and Rise Above.
She is currently in production working on her next project. Her word play is an exceptional demonstration of the percussive possibilities of a word in a line that hits like a drum fill, Kueen Professional Press Release sound often leads sense, defining rhythm, rhyme, and voice all at once. Kueen is on path to elevate her career in the music industry by collaborating with some of her favorite lyrical artist and networking with influential taste makers, and music business professionals. She has set the bar high and is strategically planning her breakthrough into the mainstream.
Links
Website: https://fcmgllc.us/kueendom
Distribution: https://unitedmasters.com/m/60ef082c83332644915b2355
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kueenndom/
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPd89AIIU9Extii5h2EBl0w/about
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/track/787myegGN6gfmIJt0njhGN?si=d1edbdc88a664db2
+1 800-983-1362
Abnjody10@gmail.com
Apply Pressure-Kueen