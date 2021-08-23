Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Market Grows At Rate Of 22%

Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (Ends) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (Ends) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market size is expected to grow from $11.7 in billion 2020 to $14.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%.The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ENDS market is expected to reach $32.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22%.

Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among the smoking population is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market. Conventional tobacco cigarettes release toxic compounds that adversely affect the health of the individual. E-cigarettes are less toxic and safer compared to conventional tobacco cigarettes.

The vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market consists of sales of vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. These are used for inhaling the active ingredients of plant material such as cannabis, tobacco, or other herbs or blends.

Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market. Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater by means of a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced. For instance, Storz & Bickel, a subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation, has developed and manufactured vaporizers (Volcano Medic and the Mighty Medic) as per European Medical Device Directive 93/42/ECC and Standard DIN EN 60601.

Major players covered in the global vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other ENDS industry are Dash Vapes, Hubbly Bubbly, Liquideu, Nice Vapor, Pacific Smoke International, Puff Ecig, Simple Vape Co. London Ltd, Smokio, Vape Escapes, Vapor Line, Kure Vapes, Pax, Cannakorp, Grenco Science, Davinci, Uk Ecig Store, Vapexhale, Dripclub, Halo Cigs, Volcano Vaporizer.

Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, And Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (Ends) Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, Other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (Ends)), By E-Cigarettes Type (Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular), By Vaporizers Type (E-Cigarette Vaporizers, Marijuana Vaporizers, Medical Vaporizers), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market overview, forecast vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market size and growth for the whole market, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market segments, and geographies, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market trends, vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

