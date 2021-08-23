Robotics Technology In Interventional Oncology Devices Is Emerging Trend In The Market

Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030 Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company’s Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are focusing on deploying robotics technology in interventional oncology devices for higher efficiency. The robotic system integrates image-based planning and navigation with the installation of different instruments to the desired body part with better accuracy and efficiency. For instance, in November 2019, the first robotic device of XACT Robotics Ltd was approved in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration for use during computed tomography (CT) controlled percutaneous interventional procedures.

The market for interventional oncology devices comprises the sale of interventional oncology devices and related services by the entities that manufacture them. Interventional oncology devices are used to detect and treat cancer using minimally invasive procedures and advanced imaging technologies.

Major players covered in the global interventional oncology devices industry are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc, Philips Volcano, AngioDynamics Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Sirtex Medical, Cook Medical Incorporated.

The global interventional oncology devices market size is expected to grow from $2.01 billion in 2020 to $2.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The global interventional oncology devices market is segmented by product into embolization devices, ablation devices, support devices; by procedure into thermal tumor ablation, non-thermal tumor ablation, transcatheter arterial chemoembolization (TACE), transcatheter arterial radioembolization (TARE) or selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), transcatheter arterial embolization (TAE) or bland embolization; by cancer type into liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, bone cancer, others.

Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides interventional oncology devices market overview, forecast interventional oncology devices market size and growth for the whole market, interventional oncology devices market segments, and geographies, interventional oncology devices market trends, interventional oncology devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

