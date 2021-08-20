Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21A502821                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby                                          

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/19/2021 @ approximately 1750 hours

STREET: Coventry Station Road

TOWN: Coventry

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Maxwell Road

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Kendra Crowe

AGE: 19 

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Murano

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injury

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a one vehicle crash near 2747 Coventry Station Road in the Town of Coventry. Upon trooper’s arrival, the operator was later identified as Kendra Crowe. A small child was seated in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle and sustained minimal, non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after Newport EMS arrived on scene, Crowe and the child were transported by EMS to the North Country Hospital. Through investigation it was revealed that Crowe was traveling west on Coventry Station Road when she left the traveled portion of the roadway to the right and struck a tree. Ray’s Auto later responded to the scene and towed the vehicle.

