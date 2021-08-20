Derby Barracks / Single Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A502821
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/19/2021 @ approximately 1750 hours
STREET: Coventry Station Road
TOWN: Coventry
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Maxwell Road
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kendra Crowe
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Murano
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: Serious Bodily Injury
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a one vehicle crash near 2747 Coventry Station Road in the Town of Coventry. Upon trooper’s arrival, the operator was later identified as Kendra Crowe. A small child was seated in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle and sustained minimal, non-life-threatening injuries. Shortly after Newport EMS arrived on scene, Crowe and the child were transported by EMS to the North Country Hospital. Through investigation it was revealed that Crowe was traveling west on Coventry Station Road when she left the traveled portion of the roadway to the right and struck a tree. Ray’s Auto later responded to the scene and towed the vehicle.