Submit Release
News Search

There were 422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,829 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/ Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102022

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule                         

STATION: Westminster                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/25/21 at approximately 1804 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1330 Westminster Hgts Road, Westminster VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: James Cunningham                                            

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/25/21, at approximately 1804 hours, the Vermont State were advised of a possible violation of an abuse prevention order by James Cunningham. An investigation revealed Cunningham violation an order put in place by the court on multiple occasions. He was subsequently placed under arrest, issued a citation for criminal court and released.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/21 at 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division    

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/ Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.