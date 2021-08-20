Westminster Barracks/ Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102022

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/25/21 at approximately 1804 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1330 Westminster Hgts Road, Westminster VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: James Cunningham

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/25/21, at approximately 1804 hours, the Vermont State were advised of a possible violation of an abuse prevention order by James Cunningham. An investigation revealed Cunningham violation an order put in place by the court on multiple occasions. He was subsequently placed under arrest, issued a citation for criminal court and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/21 at 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Not Available