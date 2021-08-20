Project N95 Collaborates with RADx Tech and ASU to Provide Access to High Quality Testing Solutions
Project helps businesses to reopen and stay open safely.
This expansion helps corporations to reopen safely, providing a turnkey solution to the otherwise complex challenge of vetting, storing and maintaining a trusted source of COVID-19 testing.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project N95, the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Tech program, and Arizona State University have collaborated to establish a COVID-19 diagnostics clearinghouse enabling broad access to COVID-19 testing solutions for businesses and individuals supported by live customer education representatives. Accurate, fast, easy-to-use, widely accessible diagnostic tests and services are now available through an expansion of Project N95’s initial offerings of PPE including respirators, masks and gloves.
— Anne Miller, Executive Director, Project N95
As businesses open and concerns about variants increase, a refocus on testing is required before the nation can safely return to normal with a fully reopened economy. Organizations can now choose between implementing their own testing strategy or a turnkey testing service. Both are available and vetted through Project N95. Excess inventory can be donated in keeping with the philanthropic objectives of the program, with logistics facilitated by Project N95.
“This expansion helps corporations to reopen safely, providing a turnkey solution to the otherwise complex challenge of vetting, storing and maintaining a trusted source of COVID-19 testing,” said Anne Miller, executive director of Project N95. “The Project N95 online shop and dedicated support team are well equipped to assist companies through the full cycle, from procurement to last-mile delivery.”
The diagnostic test data behind this project is supported by the Arizona State University TestingCommons.com COVID test database, a one-stop reliable source for comprehensive information about COVID-19 tests worldwide.
“This is THE time for testing. With businesses reopening amidst the highly infectious Delta variant spread – testing remains the only way to ensure that everyone in your workplace is as safe as possible and can continue to be productive.” said Mara Aspinall, Professor of Practice, College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University.
During the three-month pilot phase, this expansion project has yielded valued collaborations to facilitate the commercialization and widespread distribution of quality COVID-19 tests:
--The Consortia for Improving Medicine with Innovation and Technology (CIMIT) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Institute for Data Systems and Society (MIT IDSS), which developed WhenToTest.org, providing evidence-based guidance on how to set up a testing program.
--Arizona State University (ASU) College of Health Solutions developed ConnectToTest.org, supported by TestingCommons.com which provides in-depth and up to date information on current US FDA COVID related tests that have Emergency Use Authorizations.
--Business membership organizations, such as Hello Alice, ACCE and Ureeka, are active participants in the program which allow testing to extend its reach into underrepresented business communities.
Because of these initiatives high quality tests and services are now available as compared with earlier in the pandemic.
This project has been funded in part through federal funds from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering at the National Institutes of Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, both parts of the Department of Health and Human Services. VentureWell is supported under contract 75N92020P00171; Project N95 is a subcontractor of VentureWell.
About Project N95: Project N95 protects communities and the people who live and work in them by providing equitable access to the resources they need to stay safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. As a leading rapid response nonprofit organization created in response to the pandemic, Project N95 has delivered more than 9.1 million units of personal protective equipment since May 2020, becoming the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer.
