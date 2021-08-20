Road Closure: Coventry Station Rd in Coventry

State of Vermont

Coventry Station Rd in Coventry near the mailbox of 2727 is closed at this time due to a traffic incident.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.

Please drive carefully.

