Road Closure: Coventry Station Rd in Coventry
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Good Evening,
Coventry Station Rd in Coventry near the mailbox of 2727 is closed at this time due to a traffic incident.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Other specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.
Please drive carefully.
Brendan Day
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173