I-95 South Daytime Lane Closures Next Week, Allegheny to Girard

King of Prussia, PA — Southbound Interstate 95 will be reduced from three lanes to two in the work zone between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges on Tuesday, August 24, Wednesday, August 25, and Friday, August 27, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for barrier construction in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

I-95 motorists using the Allegheny Avenue ramp to southbound I-95 will be required to stop before entering I-95 due to a reduced merge lane during the barrier construction operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zone because southbound delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The barrier construction is part of the $312 million project currently underway through 2023 to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #