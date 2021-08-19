I-95 Among Several State Highways Restricted Overnight for Guiderail Repair in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted beginning Sunday, August 22, in Philadelphia for guide rail repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The alternating lane closures will remain in place Sundays through Fridays, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, through late September.

The work locations are:

I-95, in both directions, between the Delaware County and Bucks County lines;

Academy Road between the I-95 Interchange and Knights Road; and

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between the (U.S. 1) Roosevelt Boulevard Interchange and the Bucks County line.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

