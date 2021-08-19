Submit Release
I-95 Among Several State Highways Restricted Overnight for Guiderail Repair in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted beginning Sunday, August 22, in Philadelphia for guide rail repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The alternating lane closures will remain in place Sundays through Fridays, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, through late September.

The work locations are:

  • I-95, in both directions, between the Delaware County and Bucks County lines;
  • Academy Road between the I-95 Interchange and Knights Road; and
  • Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) between the (U.S. 1) Roosevelt Boulevard Interchange and the Bucks County line.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #

