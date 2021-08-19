Crash Closes Bottle Road in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County

08/19/2021

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised both lanes of Route 4012 (Bottle Road) are closed between Routes 487 and Route 2010 (Shamrock Road) in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County , due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Routes 487, 54, 2008 (Penn Avenue) and 4012 (Snydertown Road) is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays and avoid the area.

