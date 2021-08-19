NDCS receives national award at ACA conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-97)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

August 19, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has joined a distinguished list of correctional systems and programs across the United States, as the most recent recipient of the Lucy Webb Hayes award. NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes accepted the award on August 13, 2021 at the national conference of the American Correctional Association (ACA) in Nashville, Tennessee.

The award is named in honor of Lucy Hayes, wife of President Rutherford B. Hayes. President Hayes served as the ACA’s first president in 1870, when the organization was founded, and again from 1883 to 1892. His wife Lucy is credited with influencing his interest in prison issues.

The Hayes award recognizes those agencies dedicated to enhancing public safety and the well-being of those in its care. To qualify for consideration, recipients must be fully accredited by the ACA and fully compliant with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). PREA, passed by Congress in 2003, established national standards around the prevention, detection and response to sexual assault, sexual abuse and sexual harassment in prisons, jails and other facilities.

“Adherence to those standards is a top priority for NDCS,” stated Dir. Frakes. “The fact that the agency has been recognized for its commitment in this area is significant. Our staff members, particularly those who ensure the agency meets accreditation standards and PREA compliance, are to be commended for their hard work and diligence.”

This is the second award NDCS has received from the ACA. In 2007, the agency received the Golden Eagle Award, signifying that it was fully ACA accredited in every area within its operational responsibility.

“The agency submits regularly to rigorous internal and external audits. We also have staff members who are active on ACA boards and committees. That level of participation has raised the standard of excellence for the agency – in terms of quality, adherence to principals and service provided to our inmate population.”

