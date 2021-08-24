Bavard’s AI Conversational Platform Now Includes a Live Chat Message Center & Analytics Dashboard with Customer Insights

Bavard’s new analytics dashboard offers companies in-depth customer data and insights on chatbot interactions.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bavard is excited to announce some highly anticipated enhancements to its conversational AI chatbot platform, including a message center that allows clients to intercept automated conversations and talk live with customers, as well as a robust analytics dashboard that provides important user data and insights to constantly improve the chatbot’s performance.With Bavard’s user-friendly message center, companies can now effortlessly stay on top of current and past automated interactions with their customers. Clients can work with a Bavard Success Engineer or easily add examples to their chatbot training model themselves with a click of button to incrementally improve the bot’s accuracy. In addition, the message center offers the ability to receive notifications in our web app so companies can intercept automated conversations in real-time and talk live to a customer.“Bavard’s message center is a game-changer in the world of chatbots,” said Ben Brewer, Senior Software Engineer at Bavard. “Conversational AI makes it possible to provide automated answers to your customer’s questions, but Bavard takes this one step further, allowing you to intercept automated conversations and talk live with customers when more complex issues arise, or you want to provide a more personalized experience.”In today’s online world, more and more companies have started to implement chatbots on their site but haven’t had the ability to see how users are interacting with them, until now. Bavard’s new analytics dashboard offers companies a comprehensive way to get in-depth customer data and insights on total conversations, engagement rates, average conversation length, types of inquiries, and much more.“Gone are the days of a ‘set it and forget it’ chatbot,” said Roanna Keough, Senior Software Engineer at Bavard. “Our new analytics dashboard enables companies to make better decisions with data and insights collected from every conversation so they can constantly enhance their chatbot's performance and meet the evolving needs of customers.”Chatbots are predicted to save businesses $8 billion by 2022 and 2.5 billion hours by 2023, and Bavard is helping brands leverage this technology so they never miss engaging with a customer. Our free options and flexible pricing make it possible for any company to add a chatbot to their website.ABOUTAt Bavard we’re passionate about developing the most sophisticated chatbots on the market to help your company do business better. Founded in July 2020, Bavard is moving quickly. Together, we're building a platform for interactive commerce and conversational AI. Conversations are better with Bavard.

See Bavard's live chat message center in action with this quick demo video.