Over $4.2 Million Approved to Elevate Homes in Dare County

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved a hazard mitigation project grant of $4,279,058 to improve disaster resilience in Dare County. The grant will be used to pay for the elevation of 31 flood-prone homes. Funding from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program became available as the result of a federal disaster declaration following Hurricane Florence in 2018.

This project will elevate homes in Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras, Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk, Manns Harbor, Manteo, Nags Head, Rodanthe, Stumpy Point and Wanchese. Because they are within the special flood hazard area (Zone AE), these structures have a history of flooding from hurricanes and other storms. Elevating the homes to the Base Flood Elevation plus local freeboard requirements will interrupt the costly repetitive cycle of flood damage and repairs.

“Dare County is excited to receive funding to elevate 31 homes because mitigating flood hazards is a priority for us," said Bob Woodard, Chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners. "Previously, Dare County has elevated almost 100 homes with FEMA assistance and elevating additional homes will decrease the flood risks for property owners. We look forward to the announcement regarding the additional applications that are under consideration for funding."

“The State appreciates continued partnership in assisting all homeowners across the State, especially those impacted so hard by Hurricane Florence. Supporting the elevation of these homes allows us to assist both the homeowners and the county simultaneously,” said Steve McGugan, State Hazard Mitigation Officer. “The next step is for the state and local governments to procure a contractor, which may take several months. Once a contractor is selected, the property owners will be advised of the project timeline.”

FEMA reimburses 75 percent of eligible project costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. FEMA’s cost share for this project is $3,209,294 with the state will cover $1,069,764. The federal share is reimbursed to the state which disburses the funds to local governments.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds projects that create long-term solutions to reduce risks from repetitive hazards. A recent study by the National Institute of Building Sciences found that for every dollar spent on federal mitigation taxpayers save six dollars.

