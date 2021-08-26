EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP, INC. ACQUIRES KNEWZ FROM NEWS CORP
—EMG VOWS TO RUN “UNBIASED, UNFILTERED & UNTAINTED” NEWS AGGREGATOR BENEFITTING PUBLISHERS & USERS—
There’s no ideological bent at Knewz™ — just news.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empire Media Group, Inc. (“EMG” or the “Company”), a dynamic privately owned global media conglomerate of knowledge based brands and an innovator of content experiences across different platforms, announced today it had acquired and relaunched the Knewz™ brand and www.Knewz.com from News Corp.
— Melissa Cronin, President & Chief Operating Office, EMG.
Under EMG’s leadership, Knewz™ will provide unbiased, unfiltered, and untainted news from the world’s best sources in one single place.
The deal today revived the aggregator on both desktop and mobile, along with iOS and Android mobile applications. Terms of News Corp.’s divestiture of Knewz™ were not disclosed.
“The acquisition of Knewz™ is part of EMG’s broader corporate strategy to become the leading source for knowledge-based content online,” said Dylan Howard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EMG. “At the same time, this move is aligned with our goal of disrupting traditional modes of storytelling.
"Knewz™ is one of the most innovative concepts for algorithmic and human news curation. The brand’s content library and industry partnerships — together with its proprietary technology, artificial intelligence and existing user base — will afford EMG the ability to execute an aggressive growth strategy across multi-media platforms, expand its global reach, and accelerate product innovation.”
Knewz™ works by combining cutting-edge proprietary artificial intelligence with experienced editors. The technology constantly scans hundreds of publishers of fact-based journalism. From there, real news editors manually curate a selection of headlines that provide a broad perspective on stories — from politics and business, to sports, crime, global security, technology, fashion, entertainment, culture, and more — to ensure that users receive the most important stories in real-time, 24/7. Knewz™ bursts users’ filtered partisan bubble with a well-rounded view of the world from multiple trusted sources.
Melissa Cronin, the President and Chief Operating Office of EMG, added: “We are committed to presenting independent-minded journalism. We are also determined to highlight trusted news at a time when disinformation and misinformation are plaguing much of the online world, and it poses a danger in the real world as well. This is not about censorship; this is about using voices large and small to inform and educate — at a time when the stakes could not be higher. There’s no ideological bent at Knewz™ — just news.”
News Corp said it was pleased EMG stepped forward to take the Knewz™ brand into the next phase of its growth and innovation.
“We are enormously proud of the evolution of Knewz™, which was launched and quickly grew at a time of great upheaval around the world, bringing diverse and trusted news to the attention of millions of readers,” said Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp. “We are delighted that this brand will live on, and we hope it will continue to play an important role in serving the public’s growing need and desire for unfiltered and unbiased information and analysis.”
Knewz™ is currently sourcing headlines from more than 600 publishers, although the list is expected to evolve under EMG leadership along with enterprise reporting, content verticals, video, audio and other storytelling platforms.
Under EMG, Knewz™ plans to also help publishers monetize their content. Though branding of publishers is already prominent to ensure that provenance is respected, Knewz™ plans to build out the business to deliver premium experiences for publishers and users alike.
“With all the problems with today’s news cycle, including information overload, burnout, media bias and algorithms that promote engagement over news accuracy, Knewz™ will be a counterweight to the perceived biases and preoccupations of both sides of the mainstream media,” said Howard. “It will help engaged users gain a better understanding of the day’s most complicated and controversial news stories that are not polluted by partisanship. The acquisition of Knewz™ was important for us, as an independent media company, to ensure our standing as a bi-partisan news organization — and thus we will continue the practice News Corp established of featuring mastheads from across the political and regional spectrum.”
Knewz™ will act as a standalone company, Knewz™ Media Group (KMG), within EMG.
EMG publishes RadarOnline.com™, OKmagazine.com™, Yoga Mag-Book™, How It Works™, All About Space™, History of War™, All About History™, Front Page Detectives™, The Royal Observer™, Morning Honey™, and the sports betting and handicapping platform Veri.Bet™. EMG remains committed to the creation of new brands and the acquisition of legacy media titles that need to be transformed for the modern media age, where users are demanding highly curated, hyper-focused content.
EMG retained Meister Seelig & Fein LLP as its transactional and financial advisor for the Transaction. Partners Mitchell Schuster, Judd H. Cohen, and Katherine E. Lewis served as counsel to the Company. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP represented News Corp.
ABOUT EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP, INC:
Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG) is the new media landscape, where bold and authoritative content meets innovative delivery for passionate audiences. An award-winning, global, and next-generation multi-platform media company, EMG encompasses a powerful portfolio of assets that serve highly engaged audiences through a rich assemblage of content delivery mechanisms: from magazines, live events, and digital media, to video, television, audio, book publishing, and more. EMG’s suite of 13 vaunted brands makes it one of the world’s largest and most diversified modern media conglomerates, with market share across entertainment, fashion and beauty, luxury, travel, and specialist consumer titles. At EMG, we do not just serve readers; we serve users. Divisions of EMG include television and movie production company Mystify Studios, podcast studio Audology, literary publisher Harland & Wolff Publishing, marketing firm Elevate Strategic, EMG Ventures, and the non-profit foundation, the Institute for Healthy Media Minds, which is focused on creating a positive culture of mental health across the journalism, media, and public relations industries. With these six distinct business units united under a mandate of preeminence in content quality and innovation, EMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future — broadening the reach of storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, programming, e-commerce, immersive events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions, and beyond.
ABOUT NEWS CORP:
News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, subscription video services in Australia, book publishing and digital real estate services. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.
