In-Person Sales of Season Beach Parking Passes End August 20

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that in-person sales of season beach parking passes will end at close of business tomorrow, Friday, August 20. Although by far most beachgoers purchase season parking passes online anytime, some patrons still go to the overflow parking lot located across the street from Scarborough State Beach (Burnside Avenue off Ocean Road, Narragansett) seven days a week to buy in person. With young seasonal employees heading back to school, however, it is this physical location that will close tomorrow. Online sales of beach parking passes end on Labor Day, which is the official close of DEM's summer season.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.

