Do Not Drink Notice for Western Coventry Elementary School

The Western Coventry Elementary School public water system is required to issue a do not drink notice for consumers because the level of manganese in the distribution system was higher than the health advisory limit. Manganese is a naturally occurring element found in rocks, soil, water, and air. It is also commonly found in nuts, legumes, seeds, grains, green leafy vegetables, and drinking water. Manganese is an essential nutrient.

The Western Coventry Elementary School water system collected a sample on 10/10/2025 that had a manganese level of 1.52 mg/l—higher than the health advisory limit of 1 mg/l.

The do not drink notice will remain in effect until the PWS has returned to consistent safe manganese levels and RIDOH approves the do not drink notice to be lifted.

Levels of manganese in drinking water that are higher than the health advisory are not usually harmful to most people. Bottle-fed infants who drink water with a manganese level of higher than 0.3 mg/L of manganese for more than 10 days may have negative neurological effects.

Based on the manganese levels in Western Coventry Elementary School drinking water, RIDOH recommends: --Do not drink the water. --Do not use the tap water to prepare bottles or food for infants. --Older adults and anyone with liver disease should avoid drinking the water or using the tap water to make food, like soup, oatmeal, or other instant-type foods. --Do not boil tap water that you will drink. Boiling the water concentrates the level of manganese in the water. --Contact your doctor if you have specific health concerns.

Customers with questions should contact Russell Hill at 401-822-9405.