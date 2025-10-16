Media Advisory Courtney Marciano For Immediate Release 401- 318- 0911

RIEMA Director Marc R. Pappas Elected Vice President of National Emergency Management Association

Pappas to help lead national efforts to strengthen emergency preparedness, response, and resilience across the United States.

CRANSTON, RI — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) is proud to announce that Marc R. Pappas, Director of RIEMA, has been elected Vice President of the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA). The election took place at NEMA's Annual Forum in Cheyenne, Montana.

"I am deeply honored to serve as Vice President of NEMA and to represent Rhode Island at the national level," said Pappas. "Emergency management continues to evolve as new threats and challenges emerge. From cybersecurity and climate resilience to community preparedness and interagency coordination, our role is to ensure that all levels of government are equipped to protect lives and strengthen resilience before, during, and after disasters. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues across the country as we continue to advance the profession and build a safer, stronger nation."

As Vice President, Director Pappas will help guide NEMA's efforts to enhance public safety and strengthen national preparedness through effective policy, coordination, and professional development. In the second year of his tenure with NEMA, Director Pappas will automatically assume the role of President, underscoring his leadership and future influence in shaping national emergency management priorities. His election reflects his long-standing dedication to the field and his commitment to strengthening readiness through partnerships, innovation, and training.

NEMA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association dedicated to enhancing the nation's ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from all emergencies, disasters, and threats. NEMA represents emergency management directors from all 50 states, eight U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia, and operates as an affiliate of the Council of State Governments.

Director Pappas has served as the head of RIEMA since 2018, overseeing the state's disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation efforts. Under his leadership, RIEMA has strengthened partnerships among local, state, and federal agencies while advancing community resilience initiatives across Rhode Island.

"As I begin this role, my focus will be on strengthening coordination between states, enhancing information sharing, and expanding training and preparedness initiatives nationwide," Pappas said. "NEMA's mission is rooted in collaboration — ensuring every community has the resources and capabilities to respond to and recover from disasters effectively. My goal is to build on that foundation, promote innovation and continue advancing the emergency management profession to meet the evolving needs of our nation."

-end-

About Director Marc R. Pappas

Marc R. Pappas was appointed Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) on December 27, 2018. A retired career law enforcement professional with more than 22 years of service, Director Pappas has demonstrated steadfast leadership and a deep commitment to public safety throughout his career.

He began his tenure at RIEMA as a Regional Response Coordinator, later advancing to Chief of the Preparedness Division, to Acting Administrator of Operations Management, and most recently serving as Executive Administrator, where he was second-in-command and oversaw all agency sections, branches, and a team of 38 employees.

From 2021 to 2023, Director Pappas also served as Senior Advisor and Chief COVID Administrator, appointed by Governor Daniel J. McKee, where he played a key role in coordinating statewide COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. In addition to his leadership at RIEMA, Director Pappas has been appointed to and served on several key statewide commissions and task forces, including:

The Special Legislative Commission to Study and Review Regulation of Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

The Special Legislative Commission to Evaluate and Provide Recommendations on Proper Forest Management for Fire Prevention

The Rhode Island Governor's Artificial Intelligence Task Force

As Director, Pappas serves as the chief policy advisor to the Governor on emergency management matters and as the primary liaison between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local emergency management offices across Rhode Island. He also manages the coordination and administration of multiple federal disaster and non-disaster grant programs that support statewide preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation efforts.

In addition to his duties, Director Pappas chairs the State Interoperable Communications Committee and the State Emergency Response Commission and serves as Vice Chair of the Emergency Management Advisory Council.

Originally from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Director Pappas is a graduate of La Salle Academy and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Rhode Island College.