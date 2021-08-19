Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Lane Restriction this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Sewickley, Glen Osborne Haysville and Glenfield boroughs, Allegheny County will occur this weekend, Friday night August 20, through Sunday morning August 22 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of Route 65 between the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough and Walnut Street in Sewickley Borough from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Crews will conduct concrete patching, concrete barrier wall work, and manhole adjustments.

Work on this $3.03 million project includes milling and paving, guide rail and drainage upgrades, inlet adjustments, base repairs and ADA curb ramps improvements, signal updates, and other miscellaneous construction. Work on this project will be coordinated with other construction activities in the area including the I-79 Neville Island Bridge project.

Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

