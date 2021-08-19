Arcis Golf Goes All Out In Support of Els For Autism

From left: Chris Crocker, CMO, Arcis Golf; Ernie Els; and Blake Walker, Founder and CEO, Arcis Golf (Corky Trewin Photo)

Arcis clubs and courses “round up” contributions for autism research and programs

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcis Golf—the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of private, resort, and daily-fee clubs in the United States—recently concluded its annual “Round Up For Els for Autism” campaign, raising $132,000 for the Els for Autism Foundation. Founded by professional golfer and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els and his wife Liezl, the Foundation is a game-changing resource, delivering and facilitating programs for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The company’s clubs and courses around the country raised funds by encouraging members and customers to “round up” purchases of merchandise, food and beverage, or golf to the nearest dollar as a donation to the charity. Additionally, many clubs held special events and tournaments to support the “Round Up” campaign.

“We are committed to promoting and shedding light on the tremendous work of the Els for Autism Foundation,” said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf. “Thanks to the generosity of staff, members, and guests at all our clubs, we are supporting programs that create a better future for people with autism spectrum disorder.”

Two Arcis Golf clubs — Bear Creek Golf Club in Dallas, Texas and Signature of Solon Country Club in Cleveland, Ohio — each raised more than $15,000, which earned their teams a trip to the Bahamas in October to participate in the Els for Autism Golf Challenge Grand Finale at Albany Golf Course, which was designed by Els. Another Arcis Golf course, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, outside of Seattle, hosted an Els for Autism Golf Challenge regional event that raised an additional $120,000.

"Our partnership with Arcis Golf is truly exemplary and continues to grow each and every year. They are such wonderful advocates for our Foundation and the funds raised will help us further our mission and services,” said Els. “The simple action of rounding up is a creative way to generate both awareness and funds that are dedicated to autism research and programs.”

Arcis Golf has a corporate culture of giving and social responsibility, with the “Round Up” initiative just one of several ways the company supports local, regional, and national causes. This is the third year of Arcis Golf’s partnership with Ernie, Liezl, and Els for Autism, which has created and launched innovative, evidence-based programs for families and individuals from childhood into independent adult living. Els for Autism is committed to helping those with autism fulfill their potential to lead positive, productive, and rewarding lives.

As Arcis Golf expands its portfolio of clubs, including the recent acquisition of six Mickelson Golf Properties in Arizona, future support of charitable initiatives will be enhanced. To learn more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com.

# # #

About Arcis Golf

Arcis Golf is the premier operator of 66 public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences. Arcis Golf properties enhance the golf and country club lifestyle to a level of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of family, friends, co-workers, and guests of all ages.

Arcis Golf is also known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to the lifestyles of today's consumers. The company is committed to enhancing service levels, amenities, and programming to broaden the appeal for members and guests at all its properties. Headquarters: 13727 Noel Road, Ste. 1000, Dallas, TX 75240. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com

About Els for Autism Foundation

The Els for Autism Foundation was established in 2009 by Ernie Els, World of Golf Hall of Famer and four-time Major Champion and his wife, Liezl and Marvin R. Shanken. The Foundation’s overarching mission is to help people on the autism spectrum fulfil their potential to lead positive, productive, and rewarding lives. Els for Autism has a Foundation in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, and the UK. To help fulfil its mission, Els for Autism is building a state-of-the-art campus, The Els Center of Excellence, in Jupiter, FL, with a local, national, and global reach.

Els for Autism Foundation is a US public charity (EIN #26-3520396), recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as exempt from Federal tax under Section 501(c)(3) of the tax code. Donations can be made online at www.elsforautism.org and by check (made payable to ‘Els for Autism’) and addressed to: Els for Autism, The Els Center of Excellence, 18370 Limestone Creek Rd, Jupiter, FL 33458.