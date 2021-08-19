Ethereum's High Gas Fees Affecting Real Estate Transactions - AQRE Makes a Pivot

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQRE, a Canadian firm made famous by the AQRE App and its technology-first approach to real estate, has announced that it is shifting its focus to building a new real estate platform, AQRE Home, launched in August 2021. This decision was made after months of Ethereum gas fee increases caused a delay in re-launching the company's flagship product, the AQRE App. The company believes that this shift will be beneficial in the long run as it allows time for a market correction, provides Chelle Coin holders additional investment opportunities, and begins a new phase of growth with new product offerings.

The move to a new platform does not represent a major shift in AQRE's overall strategy, but a natural evolution. As a team of real estate experts, a pivot from a real estate investment application to a property marketplace was a natural progression.

The team at AQRE is a group of technology enthusiasts who saw a need for digital currencies within the real estate industry. When the company launched its initial Chelle Coin token offering in November 2018 and set up its investment app to pay dividends in ether (ETH), the market conditions were far more optimal for such an endeavor. Two years later, high gas fees and a volatile cryptocurrency environment have made this shift in focus necessary.

"Based on Ethereum news updates, we believe that gas fees will eventually return to manageable levels," said CEO Ronice Harrison, "but for now the high transaction costs have resulted in a significant change of plans. With AQRE Home, we have built a new real estate product that doesn't rely on Ethereum without switching our focus away from our values of transparency, accessibility, or decentralization within real estate."

The new product, AQRE Home, is just the latest to join the AQRE ecosystem, consisting of AQRE App, AQRE Lending, and Chelle Coin. Unlike the fractional real estate investing at the core of AQRE App, AQRE Home gives Chelle Coin holders a new platform for buying, selling, and renting real estate using their tokens, dollars (USD), or bitcoins.

For real estate professionals and homeowners, the AQRE Home platform also makes it possible to manage all aspects of leasing or selling properties from one location - without having to learn complicated software or hiring an expensive marketing manager. It's free to get started and list on AQRE Home, and the best part? For a limited time the company is offering a 30-day guarantee - they will sell or lease any property within 30 days of listing, or the transaction costs are free!

"We always believe in providing as much value as possible to our users," Harrison added, "That's why we are continuing to innovate the real estate space with a new line of products, starting with AQRE Home."

The team at AQRE hopes the new platform will give users a way to stay connected with the company while waiting for market corrections, as well as provide the additional time needed to ensure a smooth re-launch of the AQRE App.

To learn more about AQRE's updated line of products, stay up-to-date with the company's latest developments, or learn about the real estate and cryptocurrency spaces, visit www.aqrehome.com, connect on social media at @AQREApp, or check out the company's blog at www.aqrehome.com/blog/.