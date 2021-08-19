Joint Investigation in Coffee County Results in Arson Indictment

COFFEE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents and fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Fire Investigations team, and Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Beechgrove man on an arson charge.

On February 13th, TBI fire investigators joined Coffee County officials in responding to a fire scene on Lakeshore Drive in Beechgrove. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified James Davis as the individual responsible for starting the fire.

In June, the Coffee County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging James Davis (04/14/1956) with one count of Arson. Davis was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Coffee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.