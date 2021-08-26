Payment Software Vendor validated as SSF compliant by MegaplanIT.

MegaplanIT is validated as one of the first payment software vendors under the PCI Security Standards Council's new Software Security Framework (SSF).

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MegaplanIT Holdings, LLC, a cybersecurity and compliance firm, validated one of the first payment software vendors under the PCI Security Standards Council's new Software Security Framework (SSF). The SSF/SLC compliance assessment demonstrates the payment vendor's robust, secure software lifecycle and MegaplanIT's commitment to building new and relevant compliance service offerings for its clients.

The Software Security Framework and its associated standards replace and expand on the legacy Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS). The SSF assessment methodology focuses on objective-based security testing and distinguishes payment software vendors that design, develop, and maintain secure payment software from non-validated solutions and processes. As an SSF Assessor company, MegaplanIT provides assessment services for payment applications under the Secure Software Standard and software development processes through the Secure Software Lifecycle (SLC) Standard.

About MegaplanIT

MegaplanIT builds long-term relationships with its clients through its holistic approach to security and compliance services with a proven ability to understand and support the needs of organizations across multiple industry segments. They provide over 50+ services spanning the range of Managed Security, Compliance Assessments, and Security Testing. Their comprehensive service offering assists organizations to comply with regulatory & industry-specific requirements, protect sensitive data, and secure in-scope networks, systems, and applications. MegaplanIT's Security Consultants, with decades of experience in security and compliance, possess a deep understanding of the challenges faced by organizations building and maintaining security and compliance programs. Organizations new to SSF and current software vendors with PA-DSS validated applications can benefit from MegaplanIT's approach as an independent, trusted security partner.