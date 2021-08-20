MCKENDALL COMMUNICATIONS FORMS NEW CLIENT RELATIONSHIP WITH KC CUBS
McKendall Communications, a boutique public relations agency, announced today the addition of educational rug manufacturer KC Cubs, to its roster of clients.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McKendall Communications, a boutique public relations agency, announced today the addition of leading educational rug manufacturer KC Cubs, to its roster of clients. McKendall Communications will work with KC Cubs to generate awareness for their successful line of existing rugs designed to help children learn their ABC’s and 123’s! In addition, the team will develop strategic media relations support to launch a new line of licensed products debuting this fall.
McKendall Communications is a public relations consultancy offering strategic and tactical support to help meet the company’s ever-changing needs. With over 30 years of experience, the McKendall Communications team brings a deep breadth of knowledge, energy, and insight to meet clearly defined objectives. They will provide a personal, hands-on, collaborative working style to KC Cubs.
The company has worked for small start-ups with one product to global companies with a broad portfolio of brands. Whether it’s a professional training firm, toys and games, or a retail research firm, McKendall Communications exceeds expectations and generates results! Their partnership with KC Cubs will include all aspects of media relations including new product launches, holiday gift guide outreach and press material development.
In 2015, KC Cubs was founded by two childhood best friends, Kevin and Cooper. Kids at heart, Kevin and Cooper were inspired to create a brand that would take the toys and games they loved the most when they were growing up and updating them so that they felt at-home in today’s modern world. From this desire to bring the toys they loved into the modern world, a rug company was born! They have created a line of educational, interactive, and fun rugs that are soft and durable and perfect for the bedroom and the classroom. With exciting new licenses on the horizon, McKendall Communications is poised to take KC Cubs into the headlines of key media outlets.
For more information on McKendall Communications please visit McKendall Communications.
