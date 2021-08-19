Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week on Route 890 in Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised single lane conditions are set to begin next week on Route 890 in Upper Augusta, Rockefeller and Zerbe Townships, Northumberland County, due to a microsurfacing project.

On Monday, August 23, the contractor, Suit-Kote Corporation, will begin the 9-mile microsurfacing project on Route 890 between the intersection with Route 225 in Zerbe Township and Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township. Work will be performed Mondays through Fridays during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Suit-Kote Corporation is the primary contractor for this $673,830 microsurfacing project. Work includes the eradication of the existing pavement marking, a double application of microsurfacing material, and new center line rumble strips and line painting.

Work is expected to be completed by early October, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

