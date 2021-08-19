Route 26 (Jacksons Corner) to Reopen After Slide Repair in Huntingdon County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Route 26 (Jacksons Corner) will reopen to traffic this evening, Thursday, August 19, in Miller Township, Huntingdon County.

Today, once again, will be allowed to travel on Route 26 (Jacksons Corner) from Route 1019 (East Branch Road) to Route 305. This stretch of roadway has been closed since May while the slide repair work was done.

This work included widening of the curve area at the southern end of the project to improve sight distance, drainage work, along with excavation and replacement of old material with rock. The project also included the addition of new roadway signs and guiderail upgrades.

The cost of this project was $1.8 million.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

